Florida says it will give more scrutiny to COVID-19 deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida plans to more closely scrutinize deaths attributed to the coronavirus, as the Department of Health notes that some people listed as COVID-19 fatalities died months after testing positive for the disease.

"Fatality data reported to the state consistently presents confusion and warrants a more rigorous review. Of the 95 fatalities reported to the state yesterday, 16 had more than a two-month separation between the time the individuals tested positive and passed away, and 11 of the deaths occurred more than a month ago," the Department of Health said in a press release late Wednesday.

The state will not backtrack to reexamine the more than 16,000 deaths attributed to the virus, but rather take a closer look at deaths going forward, Fred Piccolo, a spokesman for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, said Thursday.

And the state won't immediately discount people who tested positive for coronavirus and died weeks afterwards, recognizing the virus may have caused damage that contributed to the death, Piccolo said. But he said that the state wants to filter out people who tested positive and died from an unrelated cause.

"We want to be as accurate as possible. I don't think it will have a massive affect on the numbers," Piccolo said.