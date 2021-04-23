Florida Senate moves closer to approving elections bill

Separate proposals before Florida’s House and Senate would enact new voter ID and signature requirements, restrict who can return completed ballots and place new rules on ballot drop boxes.

Under the Senate proposals, absentee ballots that are not dropped in the U.S. mail can only be returned in drop boxes when early voting sites and elections offices are open. No longer would drop boxes be available at all hours of the day.

Baxley tried to reassure fellow lawmakers on Thursday that the effort was meant to preserve the integrity of the state’s elections process, particularly in casting mail-in ballots and protecting against potential meddling.

In a concession, he deleted a provision that would have required signatures be matched against signatures signed on paper and would have prevented digital signatures from being used.

Democrats tried to make changes of their own, including prepaid postage for return envelopes for absentee ballots, but those proposals were rejected by the Republican-led chamber.

Of particular concern among Democrats is the proposed limitation on who can collect completed ballots. The proposal specifies that a person can only handle the ballots of close relatives and for no more than two nonrelatives.