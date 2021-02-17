Florida: Standardized testing must be done on campus

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida will extend the standardized testing period in the spring to allow for in-person testing for students who have not yet returned to campus due to COVID-19 concerns, the state's education commissioner said in a new order.

The testing, which usually takes place over a two-week period, was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be expanded this year by at least two weeks.

Some parents who have not yet sent their children back to campus are asking the state to cancel the tests again. One online petition has more than 12,600 signatures, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

But Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and many local school leaders say the tests in language arts, science, math and social studies would provide valuable information on what students have learned in a year interrupted by the pandemic.

The order issued Monday said that testing, which is required by federal and state laws, "is now more critical than ever."

Testing results will give parents and educators a gauge of student progress and of what additional help might be needed to "ensure that each student is given the services and supports they need to succeed in life," the order said.