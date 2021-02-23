Florida to start vaccinating older teachers, police officers

"You are going to see some positive trends because of these vaccines," DeSantis said during a news conference at a Hialeah pharmacy. "We are trying to get the vaccine to the people it will have the most impact for."

The unions representing the state's police officers and teachers both said Tuesday the governor's announcement is welcome news but does not go far enough. Both said the program needs to be quickly expanded to include all members of those professions, not just those 50 and older. At least 37 Florida educators and 27 law enforcement officers have died of COVID-19, according to the unions.

"It's a start," said Bobby Jenkins, president of the Florida Fraternal Order of Police, about the governor's announcement. He said police officers are highly vulnerable to the disease "because we can't always cover up or social distance." He said police officers also tend to be younger, so limiting the vaccine to those 50 and over won't have a huge effect overall.

The union is also trying to educate its members on the vaccine's safety — he said polls of some departments show that only about 30% of officers say they will take the shot, with the rest concerned about unknown side effects. Medical officials have said serious side effects from the vaccine are extremely rare.