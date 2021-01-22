Florida unveils telephone appointment system for vaccine

"The state is actively collaborating with counties and local officials to launch a system that will include a streamlined vaccination appointment process," Mahon said. "We will continue to expand this pilot to include more counties in the coming week."

But even as state health officials — urged on by DeSantis — unveiled the new system and expand vaccination sites, concern remained over whether there is enough of the vaccines to go around.

On Friday, DeSantis appeared on FOX News with a 100-year-old World War II veteran who got vaccinated during the appearance and who the governor said was the 1 millionth senior to get a shot against the coronavirus. But he later walked back the claim, saying it was symbolic of reaching that goal and that it may take a couple more days to confirm the milestone. His own health department was reporting Thursday that less than 800,000 seniors had received the shot.

DeSantis said at a news conference later in Key Largo that there's a lag time in reporting the number of shots administered, and that state officials were estimating that the millionth senior would come some time Friday.