Florida vet school uses novel approach to save seahorse

There, the experts asked if they could do an experiment, at no cost to Benge: putting Louie in a hyperbaric chamber, just like a human diver suffering from the bends. The hyperbaric oxygen chamber at the school is normally used for wound care in mammals. Its first patient was a dog bitten by a rattlesnake in 2012.

Benge agreed. Because of the coronavirus, she was not allowed back to the treatment area with Louie, so she handed him over to Tatiana Weisbrod, a first-year resident with the hospital's aquatic animal medicine program.

Weisbrod gently transferred Louie into a Pyrex glass container along with water and an aquatic plant Benge brought from his home tank. This was the first time the school had attempted to treat a fish in the tank and it was a gamble.

"We're definitely on high alert when we're dealing with fragile species," said Weisbrod. "When he went into the chamber, he was pretty quiet and floating sideways. We did monitor him closely, to make sure he didn't look agitated."

For Louie, Weisbrod and the veterinary team used a treatment protocol devised by the U.S. Navy. They put Louie and the glass container inside the hyperbaric chamber and shut it tight.