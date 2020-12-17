Florida's new python-sniffing dogs have 1st success

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Truman, the python-sniffing black Labrador retriever, recently tracked down his first snake in a new program Florida is using to eradicate the invasive species.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently began training Truman and another dog named Eleanor to detect a python's scent and alert handlers when they've come across one. The first success was last week when Truman found an 8-foot (2.4-meter) Burmese python in the Rocky Glades Public Small Game Hunting Area in Miami-Dade County.

"We've got to stay innovative. We've got to try new approaches and the detector dogs is just one area where we're doing that," commission Executive Director Eric Sutton. told commissioners during an update Wednesday.

He showed commissioners pictures of the dogs during a virtual meeting, including one with Truman standing behind the massive snake he found.

"They're hard workers, commissioners. They really are very dedicated and you can see that they're very proud and they should be," Sutton said.