Florida's Sen. Scott has coronavirus, 'very mild symptoms'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said Friday he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was isolating at home with "very mild symptoms."

He's the second senator, along with Iowa's Chuck Grassley, and at least the eighth member of Congress to announce a positive test this week.

Scott, 67, has been quarantining at home all week after coming into contact in Florida on Nov. 13 with someone who subsequently tested positive. His office said he had "multiple negative rapid tests earlier in the week" but a separate test he took Tuesday came back positive Friday morning.

Scott, a Republican, said he was "feeling good" despite the mild symptoms and would be working at his home in Naples.

"I want to remind everyone to be careful and do the right things to protect yourselves and others," Scott said in a statement. "Wear a mask. Social distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. As we approach Thanksgiving, we know this holiday will be different this year. But, listen to public health officials and follow their guidance."

The former Florida governor was recently elected as the chairman of Senate Republicans' campaign arm, leading GOP fundraising and recruiting efforts for the next two years.