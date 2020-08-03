Florida's top Democrat unveils ads aimed at mask wearing

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis puts on his mask as he leaves a news conference, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Broward Health Corporate Office in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. On Friday, the governor's office released a video promoting "One Goal One Florida," a public service campaign that also urges Floridians to keep their distance and wear masks as a way to lower the risk of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)