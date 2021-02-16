Former real estate agent now searches for predators at night

Kalil was the first woman hired by the South Florida Water Management District for its python eradication program in 2017. It has been her full-time job since.

There are currently 15 women who are certified python capturers, but she was the first woman in that first season, which brought out a total of 25 hunters.

The "first monster" she encountered, she says, she found after midnight in the Everglades and was between 17 to 18 feet long. At the time she had been a python catcher for six months and was out hunting with a friend.

The python attacked her and Kalil had to shoot it, but she used the wrong bullets and didn't kill it. The projectile ricocheted off the snake's head, and the python fled.

"A snake of that size is terrifying because you know that pythons of that size have eaten people," she said. "We don't usually shoot them, that was the only time I used a firearm, but I couldn't catch something that big on my own. Fortunately, it decided to leave instead of attacking me again."

That was the largest python she has encountered, though she has captured two that were about 15 feet long.