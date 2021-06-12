From the Floridan archives: 1973

Duster gets ‘dusted off’

John Chalker, a pilot for S & S Air Service in Marianna, encountered some ground fire while crop dusting in Cottondale Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Chalker had to fly over Fish Hatchery Road near Marianna in the course of dusting, and when he flew over Preston Bennett’s house, he said a man came out of a house and fired a shotgun at his plane.

Chalker, who was flying at approximately 400 feet, said he could not see the gun but he saw a puff of smoke and was sure he was being shot at. Deputies said William B. Singleton Jr., part owner of S & S, contacted Bennett to ask if he had shot at the plane, and the report quoted Bennett as saying yes, he had, and that he’d “do it again if he flies too low over my house.”

Bennett was charged with shooting at an occupied aircraft. —Jackson County Floridan, Monday, June 25, 1973

Opposition to river dams expected Wednesday

Army engineers who want to put four dams across the Apalachicola River to make it easier for barge traffic are facing vigorous opposition from some Floridians.