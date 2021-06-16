From the Floridan archives: 1973

State begins Compass Lake probe

The Floridan has learned that the state attorney has begun an investigation into protests by Compass Lake residents over the sale and development of land once platted as a public street.

Reports are that 20 subpoenas will be served in connection with the case.

Developments came to light in May, when more than 90 residents petitioned Gov. Askew for help. They asked the governor to help them regain possession of the street already deeded to private individuals by the county and also for his help preventing other of the platted streets from being tendered by the county to private individuals.

The board action residents are protesting happened Oct. 28, 1969, when W.G. Hinson, a Marianna Realtor, asked commissioners for a quitclaim deed to one of the streets.

“Upon the advice of County Attorney Cowherd the Board had no interest or title to said property, the Board approved the request,” minutes of that meeting said.