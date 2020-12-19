From the Floridan archives: 1973

Huge Christmas scene adorns Marianna home

“This is small compared to what you’d see in Pennsylvania,” said Douglas Melvin of 514 Fairfax in Marianna, pointing to a huge four-foot by eight-foot Christmas display in his living room.

“Up there you’re snowed in a lot of the time and the people do things like this for a hobby,” he said.

The 27-year-old Pennsylvania native erects a winter scene complete with Christmas tree and electric train every year in his house.

When asked what it takes to construct the display, he replied, “A year’s supply of Floridans, a piece of 4’ x 8’ plywood, a roll of quilt ticking, five bags of artificial snow, two large cans of spray snow and a lot of patience.”

The living room is not the only thing he decorates. His front yard has an airborne Santa Claus with sleigh and reindeer, including a red-nosed Rudolph leading the pack.

The electronics wizard said it takes approximately 30 hours to assemble the whole display, which he leaves up the “Twelve Days of Christmas.” —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Dec. 22, 1973

