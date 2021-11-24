 Skip to main content
From the Floridan archives: 1973
A LOOK BACK

Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Nov. 23, 1973, page 1A.

 FLORIDAN FILE

New FFA officers

Future Farmers of America from Marianna High School have elected officers for the 1973-1974 school year. The group is under the leadership of Leon Nobles.

Officers are: Marcus Chatwood, reporter; Sid Hardy, president; Alex Sims, vice president; Donnie Mercer, parliamentarian; Tommy Melvin, treasurer; Wiley Barnes, sentinel; Ronald Tanner, chaplain; Tim Folsom, secretary. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Nov. 23, 1973

Calhoun votes on wet-dry issue

On Nov. 27, a “Wet-Dry” election will be held in Calhoun County to determine whether sale of intoxicating liquor shall be prohibited in the county, and if not prohibited, to determine the method of sale.

County residents are asked to vote. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Nov. 23, 1973

Bible presented

In accordance with National Bible Week this week, Mrs. Larry Harris of the Home Life department of the Marianna Junior Woman’s Club presented a large Bible to Mrs. Eileen Bramlett, R.N., director of nurses at the Marianna Convalescent Center.

The Bible will be used by Center residents. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Nov. 23, 1973

Kidnappers sought in Georgia

South Georgia authorities pressed a search today for three young men who abducted the wife and daughter of a Methodist minister.

Ms. Jackie Nelson, 44, and her 16-year-old daughter, Debbie, were released unharmed Thursday, after being held hostage more than 30 hours.

The women told police their kidnappers released them on a rural road more than 100 miles south of their home in Jonesboro, an Atlanta suburb.

The men fled in a white Cadillac, they said. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Nov. 23, 1973

