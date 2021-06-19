From the Floridan archives: 1973

Only Georgia interests stood up to a flood of opposition at a public hearing on an Army Corps of Engineers proposal to put dams, locks and dikes on the Apalachicola River. To the cheers of a crowd of more than 300 packed into the Marianna High School cafeteria Wednesday night, opposition came from every corner of Florida government, including Gov. Reubin Askew, U.S. Rep. Don Fuqua, Atty. Gen. Robert Shevin, Secretary of State Richard Stone and every environmental agency. Even Alabama Gov. George Wallace’s spokesman, K. Earl Durden of Dothan, said the engineers should find a better way to improve the barge traffic without sacrificing the environment. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, June 28, 1973