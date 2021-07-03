From the Floridan archives: 1974

Shipp seeks support in former hometownJohn Shipp, Democratic contender for State Commissioner of Education, brought his campaign to Marianna yesterday and several local supporters gathered at the Holiday Inn for a “coffee” in his honor.

Shipp, former Marianna resident and educator, was active in the local Jaycees and at one time was the president of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.

“I feel very keenly that we must return to a common sense approach to education in this state and get back to giving the teachers the time to teach and quit robbing them of their precious teaching time by all the petty details that we ask them to attend to of record-keeping and non-teaching duties,” Shipp said. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, July 19, 1974

Lumber fire examinedFire Chief John Burch was seen examining rubble from a small fire yesterday afternoon at Fourth and Sixth streets.

Burch said the wind carried some burning pine straw from a trash can and ignited a pile of lumber next to a tool shed. No other damage resulted.