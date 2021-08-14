From the Floridan archives: 1974

Fire Department breaking the law?Marianna city officials are studying information that possibly indicates it is illegal for the city fire department to provide fire protection outside the city limits. Each city commissioner last week received a copy of a recent attorney general’s opinion holding that there is no authorization under state law for a city to extend fire protection outside its boundaries. City Attorney Wayne Grant told commissioners he was in the process of determining if the opinion applied to Marianna; the opinion from Attorney General Robert Shevin was made for the city of Avon Park. In the absence of specific statutes or a court ruling, the opinion of an attorney general carries the force of law. The Marianna Fire Department answers many calls outside the city limits. A minimum charge plus an hourly rate is charged to those receiving the service. City officials recently asked the county commission to appropriate money to help pay for service. The county declined. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 1974