From the Floridan archives: 1974

Runaway ostrich startles motorists

With a deft flip of a coiled rope, Dr. Richard “Marlin Perkins” Schulz yesterday lassoed his escaped ostrich, setting the stage for the old sock-over-the-head trick and a safe return to the animal’s pasture.

Actually, it wasn’t all that funny for the Schulz family or the ostrich, who was struck at least twice by hit-and-run drivers on U.S. Highway 90.

Schulz, a Marianna physician, keeps numerous varieties of animals on his farm, including camels, llamas and deer. —Jackson County Floridan, July 9, 1974

Marianna man killed in

Tallahassee shootingA 41-year-old Marianna man was shot and killed yesterday by a Tallahassee policeman after he reportedly assaulted the officer with a butcher knife as he was investigating a routine automobile accident.

Dead in the mishap is Timothy Bell of Marianna.

Bell, a former resident of Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee, was involved in a traffic accident in Marianna at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, when he collided with a police car while driving the 1966 Pontiac that was destroyed in the Tallahassee wreck. —Jackson County Floridan, July 9, 1974