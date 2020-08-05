From the Floridan archives: 1974

Calvert prosecution ends

Charges that led to the suspension of a Marianna doctor’s hospital privileges were heard today. A decision by the Jackson Hospital Board of Trustees on whether to reinstate the privileges of William E. “Butch” Calvert will probably not be made until Friday, according to Board Chairman Robert Pender.

An overflow crowd of about 50 listened and watched in the hospital’s dining room yesterday, as hospital attorney Wayne Grant attempted to document charges against Calvert, including failure to obtain required consultations, incidents of “poor medical judgment” and treatment, and charging excessive fees.

Calvert’s attorney, Jack Harnett of Quincy, questioned the validity of charges and suggested that they reflected only differing medical opinions. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 1974

Coins taken in burglary

Marianna police reported yesterday that a Marianna man’s home was broken into and robbed of approximately $28 in pennies and dimes, a silver coin collection valued at approximately $55, and a transistor radio.

Between Aug. 8 and 11, it was reported that someone entered the window of the guest bedroom and took money from a piggy bank and closet. The case is under investigation by Sgt. Gary Sullivan. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 1974