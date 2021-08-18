From the Floridan archives: 1974

County commission runoff

Both Jackson County Commission races will be decided in an Oct. 1 runoff election, although candidates for one of the races have not yet been officially decided, despite all 32 county precincts reporting.

Unofficial results from yesterday’s balloting showed Norwood Jackson will a slim 1,455 to 1,452 lead over District 4 incumbent Commissioner C.B. Sapp Jr.

However, Earl Holley amassed 1,383 votes in that race and stands at least an outside chance of moving into the runoff once the county’s 167 absentee ballots are counted sometime today.

The District 2 runoff positions were more firmly established, with Dan Pelt and incumbent Fred Williams easily outdistancing the other two men in the race. Williams collected an unofficial 2,559 votes to 2,594 for Pelt.

Although totals will not be official until all votes are re-tallied, Holley does not hold much hope for his chances of making the runoff.

“I’m very disappointed,” Holley said last night, after unofficial results were released. Holley said that he would be on hand today when Supervisor of Elections Alyne Pitman opens the absentee ballots, but he thinks his chance of overcoming the 69-vote margin between he and Sapp is very slim.