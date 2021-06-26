 Skip to main content
From the Floridan archives: 1974
A LOOK BACK

From the Floridan archives: 1974

From the Floridan archives: 1974

Jackson County Floridan, Friday, July 12, 1974, page 1A.

 FLORIDAN FILE

Sparky Jr.’s fire career

short livedThe career of Sparky Jr., the playful Dalmatian puppy acquired recently by the Marianna Fire Department, ended almost as early as it began Tuesday.

He was returned to the Aquarium Pet Shop in Panama City where he had been purchased on June 18. Sparky Jr. was deaf — he would never hear the wailing of a fire siren.

A woman at the pet shop agreed to take him into her home. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, July 12, 1974

Graceville bank opensThe New Peoples National Bank of Graceville held ribbon-cutting ceremonies yesterday before an audience of approximately 100. Mrs. W. D. McRae of Graceville cut the ribbon shortly after 3 p.m., officially opening the new bank, which will open with six employees and plans to expand in the near future. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, July 12, 1974

New shopping center

coming alongThe new Grant’s Shopping Center on East Lafayette Street in Marianna is progressing on schedule, with windows having been added to the main store.

The old, unoccupied warehouse at the corner of Dogwood and Lafayette is being torn down this week.

Estimated opening date is Sept. 30. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, July 12, 1974

