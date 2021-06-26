From the Floridan archives: 1974

Sparky Jr.’s fire career





short livedThe career of Sparky Jr., the playful Dalmatian puppy acquired recently by the Marianna Fire Department, ended almost as early as it began Tuesday.

He was returned to the Aquarium Pet Shop in Panama City where he had been purchased on June 18. Sparky Jr. was deaf — he would never hear the wailing of a fire siren.

A woman at the pet shop agreed to take him into her home. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, July 12, 1974

Graceville bank opensThe New Peoples National Bank of Graceville held ribbon-cutting ceremonies yesterday before an audience of approximately 100. Mrs. W. D. McRae of Graceville cut the ribbon shortly after 3 p.m., officially opening the new bank, which will open with six employees and plans to expand in the near future. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, July 12, 1974

New shopping center