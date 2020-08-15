From the Floridan archives: 1974

New lime operation—boon to agriculture—opens here
The former Green Valley Lime Co. has been resurrected by a Utah man who says the new lime operation just north of Marianna is now the largest, most modern and best equipped facility within 100 miles.
Owner Bob Mason said 15 persons are currently employed, he has $600,000 invested in equipment and the land is leased from his family. County Agent W.W. Glenn said the plant opening would be good for local farmers.
Mason showed the process of digging, crushing, drying and finishing the lime yesterday to a delegation that included Glenn; Harry Fuqua, executive director of the Jackson County ASCS Committee; Julius Sullivan, with the Chipola River Soil Conservation District; and Bill Stanton, with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 1974
Keller picks Charles Cox
Charles Cox, regional director for the Division of Retardation in the Marianna area, was named acting director of the division starting Sept. 1. Health and Rehabilitative Services Director O.J. Keller, citing Cox’s “distinguished” record as director of Marianna Sunland, said the Marianna man “will allow the division to make a smooth transition.”
Jack McAllister, a former head of the Division of Retardation, resigned last week just before a special study committee released a critical report on several facilities. Keller said that, under Cox’s guidance, Marianna Sunland “has remained outside of any controversy.” —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 1974
Lockey must testify in tax suit
Jackson County Tax Assessor Herbert Lockey was summoned yesterday to testify in a taxpayer’s suit filed recently by a Gadsden County group.
The summons said Lockey would be a witness for the plaintiffs — “Erma N. Owensby and others” — in their suit against their tax assessor and the governor, in which they claim assessments in Gadsden County last year were too high.
Lockey said it was his understanding they will want him to testify how Jackson County’s tax roll was approved by the state when there were only minor changes in property values. Gadsden and other counties revalued all property across the board, acting under new state guidelines, but Jackson’s roll was approved without major changes.
Lockey said the only categorical increase in values was in timberland areas. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 1974
