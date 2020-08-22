From the Floridan archives: 1974

Sheriff charged with unfairness by auto dealers
The Marianna Automobile Dealers Association has charged Jackson County Sheriff Ronald H. Craven with improper practices, relative to the Department’s purchase and sale of vehicles.
The Association also alleged that “the rotation of wrecker call awards… is not being handled fairly.”
Craven was notified of the charges shortly before press time today and said he would provide a response soon.
A spokesman in the Auditor General’s office said this morning that state law does not require the sheriff to purchase or sell vehicles on a bid basis (as the dealers would like), but added that an Attorney General opinion advised such transactions be handled by bid “in the interest of good business.” —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 1974
None killed, one injured in 15 holiday accidents
No fatalities and only one serious injury in area Labor Day weekend automobile accidents were reported by FHP this morning.
A Dothan, Alabama man was sent to an area hospital with a broken leg and serious cuts after his 1971 Toyota sedan overturned 10 miles north of Marianna.
He was charged with driving while intoxicated. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 1974
Fire Department breaking the law?
Marianna city officials are studying information that possibly indicates it is illegal for the city fire department to provide fire protection outside the city limits.
Each city commissioner last week received a copy of a recent attorney general’s opinion holding that there is no authorization under state law for a city to extend fire protection outside its boundaries.
City Attorney Wayne Grant told commissioners he was in the process of determining if the opinion applied to Marianna; the opinion from Attorney General Robert Shevin was made for the city of Avon Park.
In the absence of specific statutes or a court ruling, the opinion of an attorney general carries the force of law.
The Marianna Fire Department answers many calls outside the city limits.
A minimum charge plus an hourly rate is charged to those receiving the service.
City officials recently asked the county commission to appropriate money to help pay for service. The county declined. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 1974
