 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FSU taps Harvard vice provost to be school's next president
0 comments

FSU taps Harvard vice provost to be school's next president

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida State University Board of Trustees unanimously picked Harvard University's vice provost for research on Monday to become the school's next president.

Richard McCullough was among three finalists to replace retiring FSU President John Thrasher. McCullough has held his position at Harvard since 2012, according to his biography on the university's website.

McCullough is also a professor of materials science and engineering at Harvard. He has a PhD in engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

McCullough previously served as vice president for research at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. He also is co-founder and chairman of Liquid X, a company that produces particle-free ink formulas.

The other two finalists were Robert Blouin, executive vice chancellor and provost at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and Giovanni Piedimonte, vice president for research at Tulane University.

McCullough's appointment still needs to be approved by the state university system's Board of Governors.

Richard McCullough

McCullough

 fsu.edu
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wester sentencing set for July 13
Local

Wester sentencing set for July 13

  • Updated

The sentencing of former Jackson County deputy Zachary Tyler Wester is expected to take place Tuesday, July 13, the process to begin at 2:45 p.m.

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 19-21:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 15-18:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 8-11:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert