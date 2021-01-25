Georgia signs contract to pull disputed water from lake

Payments and water allocations will be reflected in subcontracts between Georgia and the utilities.

"It removes one uncertainty for the water supply for Georgia," MacGregor said. "This is very important as a milestone. ... We've been using Lake Lanier as a water supply, but the state never had a permanent right to it."

MacGregor said she expects the new contract to bring additional lawsuits.

Chris Manganiello, the water policy director for the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, said the problem of water access could be solved for much longer than 2050, when projections say metro Atlanta will need more water.

The agreement allows Georgia access to just over 15% of the reservoir's capacity, or 242 million gallons of water each day when the lake is full. The figure includes already-existing permits for Buford and Gainesville that were given to the cities in exchange for the land that was flooded to create Lake Lanier.

"The amount of water is probably more water than we need," Manganiello said. "We probably have plenty of water in that lake for a long time, as long as there's water in it."