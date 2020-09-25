Ginsburg makes history at Capitol amid replacement turmoil

Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid their respects on Thursday as Ginsburg had lain in repose for two days at the Supreme Court, and thousands of people waited outside. Spectators booed and chanted "vote him out" as the president stood silently near Ginsburg's casket at the top of the court's front steps.

But Friday's ceremony focused on Ginsburg's life and work rather than current controversy. She was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and the first Jewish person to lie in state at the Capitol. The proceedings included musical selections from one of her favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

Small in stature, large in history, the Brooklyn-born Ginsburg was remembered as an extremely bright Columbia graduate who was passed over for jobs at a time when few women became lawyers, only to go on to reshape the nation's laws protecting women's rights and equality.

"Brick by brick, case by case," said Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt of the Adas Israel Congregation in Washington, she changed the course of American law.

"Today, she makes history again," the rabbi said.

Ginsburg will be buried next week in Arlington National Cemetery beside her husband, Martin, who died in 2010. A mother of two, she battled recurring cancer.