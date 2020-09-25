GOP expecting Trump to tap Barrett for Supreme Court

"I'm confident he's going to make an outstanding nomination," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox News. "The American people are going to take a look at this nominee and conclude, as we are likely to conclude, that she well deserves to be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court."

"They're hell-bent on getting this done as fast as possible," said Democratic Senate whip Dick Durbin. "They think it helps Donald Trump get reelected."

Outside conservative groups, who have been preparing for this moment for 40 years, are planning to spend more than $25 million to support Trump and his nominee. The Judicial Crisis Network has organized a coalition that includes American First Policies, the Susan B. Anthony List, the Club for Growth and the group Catholic Vote.

"One of the things we've learned from the histories of confirmation processes, the intensity of the fight has more to do with the previous occupant of the seat than who the nominee is," said JCN's Carrie Severino. "We expect this to be a very high stakes confirmation."

Within hours of Ginsburg's death, Trump made clear his intention to nominate a woman in her stead, after previously putting two men on the court and as he struggles to mitigate an erosion in support among suburban women.