Gov. DeSantis: Pandemic continues to hurt small businesses

But he said society can't shut down, and many people need to show up for work instead of working from home.

"Not everyone can work from home. I mean, we have folks who are waiters, who work at hotels," DeSantis said. "You can't do that on Zoom. You've got to be there, and these are folks who, most of them are blue collar, most of them need to work to put food on the table. They don't have the luxury of just staying at home."

Also on Tuesday, Florida saw an uptick in the number of people being treated for COVID-19 in the state's hospitals, with 2,329 patients in the late morning, up 60 from the previous day, according to a hospital census posted online by the state.

State officials also reported 99 new deaths Tuesday, bringing its overall total to at least 13,579 and bringing the seven-day average of daily reported deaths down to a nearly two-week low of 90. Officials also reported 2,418 new COVID-19 cases in Florida residents.

In Miami, on Tuesday, the state's largest school district is considering a proposal to have all willing students back in classrooms by Oct. 7, but a final vote was delayed on Monday by more than 18 hours of public comment.