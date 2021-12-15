 Skip to main content
Holiday break: State offices will close Dec. 23, Dec. 30
TALLAHASSEE (AP) — State workers will get a little extra time to celebrate the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Saturday this year, many businesses will honor the holiday on Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31.

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will also close on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 30th.

“Closing state offices on December 23rd and December 30th will provide these employees with well-deserved time to spend the holiday season with their loved ones,” DeSantis said.

