Homebuyers' down payments rise as US home prices climb

The average U.S. median down payment has ranged between 10.6% and 11.8% going back to 2014, according to data from Realtor.com drawn from 35% of mortgage transactions nationwide.

A recent analysis by Zillow underscores how costly it can be to save up for a 20% down payment on a home these days. The real estate listings and data company found that it would take nearly eight months for a U.S. household making the median annual income of $83,675 to save up the $51,981 needed for a 20% down payment on a $259,906 home. That home price is based on the average of the middle-third of the housing market.

Apply the same calculus to San Francisco, with a median home price of $1.11 million, and it would take 17.1 months to come up with the $222,733 down payment on a median income of $156,373. In contrast, homebuyers in Cleveland have a more manageable hurdle, needing a little over five months' worth of the median income of $78,731 to pull together the $33,387 down payment on a $166,936 home.

The housing market's trends point to higher home prices and, as a result, a longer road to saving for a down payment. Home prices have to come down or incomes have to rise sharply to ease the financial pressure on buyers.