'IN ATTIC HELP': Couple is rescued from storm Sally by water

The rain from Sally started out light but soon changed into torrents. Water began rising from 11 Mile Creek across the street.

The muddy water first got to the road and then their driveway before entering the yard. It crept up to the entrance and was soon seeping under the front door.

As a mix of water from the rain, the creek and sewage overflows began filling the one-story house with the first of 20 inches (0.5 meters) of fetid water, the couple knew they had to do something.

Walking into the garage, past a new Toyota with just 35 miles (56 kilometers) on it, they climbed up the pull-down stairs to the attic overhead. The dogs were there, too. They all felt relatively safe.

Soon they could hear trucks rumbling into their neighborhood, down the street and past their house.

"When they kept going by and not seeing us, I told Jack, 'Jack, are the four of us going to die in this house?'" Elaine said.

She used a can of spray paint to scrawl the message on the door, but things felt dire.

"We were just scared. And Jack said, 'We'll just go back in the attic and stay there.' I said, 'Jack, I don't want to die in the attic. And he said, 'We aren't going to die,'" Elaine said.