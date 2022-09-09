Jackson County declares balanced budget ahead of public hearing

A public hearing is set for next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for the Jackson County Commissioners’ proposed ad valorem tax rate and budget for 2022-23. It’s the first of two such required sessions.

After several budget workshops over the past few months, Jackson County Commissioners reached balance this Tuesday but getting there was not without disagreement among the board members and not without doubt among staff as to whether the balance is true.

Rejecting advice to use more American Rescue dollars to achieve a balanced budget for the coming year, in a split vote, the board in a budget meeting that day ordered an additional one percent reduction in already-lean departmental budgets, despite being told by staff that the budgets were already to the bone of necessary operational expenses. The board wants constitutional officers to do the same.

The board kept most Rescue money parked in board members’ discretionary funds, that action having been taken earlier this year.

The board did pull about $1.5 million back in to help with the balance, but each commissioner sill has about $1 million parked in discretionary from what’s left of the rescue money.

On Aug. 3, Jackson County Commissioners officially set its tentative property tax rate at 7.4450, the same as last year. That proposed tax rate did not waver through the series of budget workshops that followed, and on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 5:30 p.m., they’ll hold their first public hearing on that rate.

That 7.4450 rate is expected to generate more tax dollars this time round because there have been some property value increases over the past year. The 7.4450 is expected to generate $1,352,154 more than it did last year based on the most recent property assessments. The estimated total is $14,307,598, compared to the $13,388,414 generated last year at the same rate.

But even with those extra expected dollars, the county board had difficulty in balancing the budget this year. They did achieve that, on paper at least, in this Tuesday’s budget session. They started that morning a little more than $2 million out of balance.

One of the biggest budget-balancing challenges this year — and one that will be a factor through 2026 — is the new minimum wage mandate. It must be at $15 by 2026. The county is required to move the lowest figure on its pay rung from $10 an hour to at least $11 this year, tackling the final increase in smaller bites over time.

And in doing that, the county was also faced with the possible dilemma of “compression,” a negative circumstance that would in some cases see longer-term employees in the same job as a new person at basically the same rate of pay as the beginner, with the longer-termer having worked over several years to reach $11 an hour. In that scenario, a big reward of loyalty—-and arguably a valuable incentive to stay with the job—- might in a sense wiped away if the county doesn’t take that factor into account.

The proposed budget has roughly $300,000 identified as the target figure needed to address the minimum wage and compression issues.

Another big challenge this budget year is the continued need to make sure enough money is dedicated to meet the cost of fuel, which increased significantly over more than a year and has not fallen back significantly since the spike.

To get in balance, the board took several actions. They froze 10 vacant job positions in the county, five of those in road and bridge.

And they issued an order Tuesday that in every instance believed possible, department heads cut one percent from the already-lean budgets they’d submitted. That action was taken despite the fact that board members were warned in the session by budget officer Danielle McDaniel, County Administrator Wilanne Daniels and Clerk of Court Clay Rooks that, because the budgets were so lean to start with, one percent more may be impossible for some to actually achieve, ultimately.

That newly ordered one-percent reduction by each department was calculated to determine how much those reductions would impact the bottom line for balancing the budget. Applied to the out-of-balance projection, it trimmed that $2 million estimated deficit by more than $500,000.

Staff predicted that, in the coming year, multiple requests could be seen from department heads who are expected to struggle with sticking to the reduction.

The board’s vote to help balance the books in this way also reflected the body’s rejection of some other advice as well. Although two commissioners were In favor, there weren’t enough votes to make those things happen.

Board members Alex McKinnie and Paul Donofro had wanted the board to help balance by using more of the millions that the county had received in the federal American Rescue Act program. The majority of it, some $5 million, will instead remain where it was parked in previous board action: A million in each district’s discretionary fund.

Those are monies that each commissioner can propose to use for specific projects they’ve identified as things that will either benefit their individual districts or help the county overall without dipping into the general fund. The full board must ultimately approve those projects by vote, but typically they go unchallenged when proposed.

McKinnie and Donofro wanted the board to rescind the previous action that placed all the remaining ARA money in discretionary funds.

McKinnie wanted the money freed so that the appropriate amount could be moved back to help balance the budget.

Donofro wanted the board to consider a proposal from staff that would have taken more than half that money out of the discretionary funds and instead applied it to the county’s existing debt of approximately $3.6 million. That, staff pointed out that such action would get rid of about $600,000 in year-to-year debt repayment and done away with some of the interest that’s being paid over the long-tern repayment plan. That remedy would have had an immediate impact on the balancing act for the coming fiscal year and for several more into the future.

But the vote was 3-2 against either of those actions.

The board did move about $1.5 million of the ARA money to help with balancing the budget but left the majority in discretionary.