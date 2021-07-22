Jackson County School Board to vote on bid for sale of Marianna Middle School property

The Jackson County School Board is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to sell to the high bidder the 30 acres and eight buildings that make up the bulk of the old Marianna Middle School campus vacated after the local school system built its new K-8 facility.
The matter is on the agenda of a special board meeting on July 27 immediately following the conclusion of a 5:01 p.m. public hearing regarding the tentative millage and budget for the coming school year.
The city of Marianna had been offered the entire property free of charge but ultimately took possession of only about five-and-a-half acres, two buildings and two trailers because the entire property was considered too much to take care of with no identified use for it.
City Manager Jim Dean said the city will use one of the buildings, the gymnasium, to carry out its winter basketball program for elementary-age students. The city has borrowed the gym annually for that activity. The use of the other building has not been determined, he said, and the two trailers will likely be removed from the site.
With the city carving out only those assets and lands, the school board then elected to sell the rest. The high bidder was Johnson Managerial Services LLC. The company offered roughly $281,000 for the property, far exceeding the next highest bid of about $157,000. Six bids had been received.
School officials say a primary owner of Johnson Managerial is Charles Johnson of Grand Ridge, son of the late “Ducky” Johnson, who was a house mover in great demand for many years across the southern United States and beyond.
Jackson County School Facilities and Maintenance Director Stuart Wiggins said he sees the deal as a plus for the community, should it go through as expected.
“I think it’s a plus to get that off our inventory and into the hands of a local business,” Wiggins commented. “We’re hoping it will be something great to help our community.”
This is one of the last facilities transactions that Wiggins will be part of as an employee of the local school system: After 36 years, he's retiring in October.