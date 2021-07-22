Jackson County School Board to vote on bid for sale of Marianna Middle School property

The Jackson County School Board is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to sell to the high bidder the 30 acres and eight buildings that make up the bulk of the old Marianna Middle School campus vacated after the local school system built its new K-8 facility.

The matter is on the agenda of a special board meeting on July 27 immediately following the conclusion of a 5:01 p.m. public hearing regarding the tentative millage and budget for the coming school year.

The city of Marianna had been offered the entire property free of charge but ultimately took possession of only about five-and-a-half acres, two buildings and two trailers because the entire property was considered too much to take care of with no identified use for it.

City Manager Jim Dean said the city will use one of the buildings, the gymnasium, to carry out its winter basketball program for elementary-age students. The city has borrowed the gym annually for that activity. The use of the other building has not been determined, he said, and the two trailers will likely be removed from the site.