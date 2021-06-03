Jobless Floridians push governor to extend jobless benefits

"I am not lazy. I can run circles around people. So that lazy moniker is just not right," said Lyn Anderson, who works as an events planner and who says times are about to get even tougher without the help of the unemployment checks.

Anderson and Ricer were among the voices assembled Thursday by a coalition urging the governor to continue Florida's participation in the federal program.

Rich Templin, the legislative policy director with AFL-CIO Florida, said during a video news conference that withdrawing from the program would "prove disastrous for the workers currently relying on these benefits."

"We're being told that workers are not seeking employment because they want to sit at home eating bonbons for less than the minimum wage," Templin said. "This is a completely false mean-spirited narrative, not based in reality and certainly not based on any sound policy consideration."

Templin and others acknowledged that the last-ditch effort to extend the benefits is likely futile, considering the political and ideological divides over the issue.

"This is their livelihoods. This is them paying their bills on time, putting food on the table," said state Rep. Anna Eskamani.