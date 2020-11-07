Joe Biden: Stumbles, tragedies and, now, delayed triumph

When he warned that reelecting Trump "would forever alter the character" of America, Biden was drawing on life and political experience to tell his fellow Democrats they were having a premature debate. In his estimate, they were arguing over where the metaphorical train should go when, in fact, the train was -- and remains -- off the rails.

Biden was the presumed front-runner he hadn't been in 1987, when his first White House bid ended embarrassingly with a plagiarized speech; or in 2008, when he was trounced in the Iowa caucuses by Obama and others; or even in 2016, when the combination of his son Beau's death in 2015 and Obama's behind-the-scenes support for Clinton forced him to pass on the race.

Yet Biden was a wobbly 2020 favorite. He was well-regarded, even beloved as his party's "Uncle Joe," a loyal deputy to Obama, but he faced a river of criticism as too old, too moderate, too white, too wistful, too senatorial.

He was not the same figure who'd first gone to Iowa in the 1988 cycle as a young star in his party, a gifted orator whose booming speeches could fill a room while at the same time making a connection with the legacies of the Democratic coalition Franklin Roosevelt built.