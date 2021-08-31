 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge rules for DeSantis on unemployment benefits
0 Comments

Judge rules for DeSantis on unemployment benefits

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t violate the law when he stopped taking federal money to provide additional unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled.

A group of unemployed Floridians sued DeSantis over his decision to stop using $300 a week in federal COVID-19 relief money to supplement the state’s unemployment benefits. The extra benefit for Floridians ended June 26, ahead of the Sept. 6 expiration set by the federal government.

But Circuit Judge J. Layne Smith said in Monday’s decision the state wasn’t required to use the money. He also questioned how the benefits would be applied retroactively.

While Smith expressed empathy for the unemployed, he said his ruling was based on law.

“I sincerely hope they find employment and that their life circumstances improve quickly,” Smith wrote.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 21-24:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 25-27:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert