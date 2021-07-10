Judge says no mercy to ex-deputy who used excessive force

Assistant State Attorney Chris Killoran said that is the same situation faced by defendants who come into the courthouse daily. “What makes you special?” Killoran asked.

The judge did not allow Lambert to answer the question, the newspaper reported. He instead noted he had already shown mercy to Lambert during his August 2019 sentencing hearing.

Gonzalez, 51 at the time of the arrest, had been accused of stealing beer from a gas station convenience store, according to testimony during the trial. The lead deputy who responded to the scene was prepared to let Gonzalez go with a warning. But obscenities were exchanged and a grainy surveillance video showed Gonzalez approach the deputies.

While the video was not clear as to whether Lambert pushed or punched Gonzalez, jurors later said it was excessive force either way, the SunSentinel reported. Gonzalez fell to the ground. He was left with a swollen black eye and multiple facial fractures.

Lambert, a 15-year Broward Sheriff’s Office veteran, faced three years in prison. The judge converted it into four years’ probation and the token jail sentence.

Lambert’s attorney, Eric Schwartzreich, appealed the conviction and the sentence, but the Fourth District Court of Appeal found no reversible errors.

The judge said Lambert’s probation sentence will begin Thursday. He will be expected to report to jail in mid-February for one weekend.