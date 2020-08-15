Letter to the Editor: Just wear the mask

Yesterday, I was behind a man picking up his prescriptions.
Did not have to ask him if he was injured, I just asked him when he was, also where at. He was a medic and received a severe injury that required removal of one lung.
In the years that have passed, he has developed reduced function of his other lung. He also has asthma and a heart condition.
If this man can wear a mask, no one else has any excuse not to.
In nations that required masks at the federal level, the cases of COVID-19 have dropped; so have the reports of related deaths. Here in America, and especially Florida, the numbers keep rising.
This is not a political issue. No one is trying to mess with civil liberties.
Just wear the mask.
Walter K. Johnson
Marianna
