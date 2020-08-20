 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live air-to-air missile found at central Florida airport
0 comments

Live air-to-air missile found at central Florida airport

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A live air-to-air missile discovered at a small central Florida airport has been secured in a munition storage facility at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

The unarmed French S-530 air-to-air missile was found at Lakeland Linder International Airport on Friday.

"It is secured and safe and they are just waiting on when and where they are going to dispose of the missile. Those details are yet to be solidified," Lt. Brandon Hanner, chief of media operations at MacDill, told The Ledger.

Hanner said typically these kinds of weapons are taken to the explosives range and detonated. But this one is "too large to do that at MacDill," so the disposal logistics are being planned out.

"The only thing out of the ordinary about this is it is not a U.S.-made missile, which is why we were dispatched out to it," Hanner said.

The missile was found near Draken International, a defense contractor located at the airport. The discovery led to a partial evacuation of the airport, the newspaper reported.

MacDill's explosive ordnance team secured the device, then the logistics readiness squadron assisted them in bringing it to Tampa on a flatbed trailer, Hanner said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dad and sons open hot dog stand
Local

Dad and sons open hot dog stand

Jackson County resident Stanley Arnold had yearned to open a hot dog stand for a long time. The father of two finally took the plunge a few mo…

Crime-and-courts

Body found in Chipley

  • Updated

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports a homicide investigation is underway regarding the death of a man found Thursday deceased on th…

Local

Primary results in for Jackson County

  • Updated

(Editor’s Note: All results are unofficial until verified by election officials in a final check and “curing” of some provisional and mail-in …

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 12-14:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 8-11:

Watch Now: Related Video

Line of voters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert