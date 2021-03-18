110-year-old gets COVID-19 shot in Marianna

Sarah Purdee Spires, believed by family to be the oldest known person in Jackson County, was vaccinated against COVID-19 this week, at the age of 110.

Jackson County Health Department personnel, accompanied by EMS, visited her home on Tuesday to administer the vaccine.

Daughter Curley Spires Potter reports that her supercentenarian mother says her “secret to longevity rests solely on the Lord and living by the golden rule: ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’”

Spires is the daughter of Armstrong Purdee (1856-1937), believed to be the first African-American attorney in Jackson County. She is a life-long resident of Marianna and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the old Jackson County Hospital for 30 years. She recalls assisting the Jackson County Health Department nurse take blood pressures at the Jackson County Senior Citizen Center.

Her primary caregiver is Potter and other daughters who rotate periodically to take care of her. Spires was a young girl during World War I and the 1918 influenza pandemic. She became a widow in her 40's, more than 72 years ago.

Potter, in a press release, said she felt her mother’s COVID-19 vaccination was part of her civic duty and that she believes “everybody has a duty to themselves and their community to get this vaccine if we want to get back to normalcy.”