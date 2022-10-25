12 inducted into Marianna High School Hall of Fame

A dozen Marianna High School graduates from years gone by were named to the Marianna High School Hall of Fame last week at the annual Hall of Fame induction banquet.

Attended by more than 200 people, the event was held in the Evangel Church gym.

Randy White, a standout wide receiver for MHS 20 years ago, was among the inductees. After playing for coach Danny Sims with an MHS Bulldogs squad that notched a 10-1 season, White went on to play for the Florida State Seminoles under legendary coach Bobby Bowden.

Other inductees were Bri Gelzer Weston, cross-country star; Blythe Golden, softball star; Tim Goodson, coach with three state championships; Billy Grant, history teacher; Al Hayes, track star; Nikita Johnson, basketball super star; Justin Lord, pitcher; Amos McMullian, all-star football captain; Frank Rooks, great football runner; Phillip Sylvester, football all-star; and “Bud” Whitehead, pro-football player with the San Diego Chargers for eight years. He also snagged multiple interceptions in his senior year of college ball at Florida State University.

Russell Register introduced each inductee with extensive bios and then each of the attending honorees made comments.

The banquet concluded after two hours of presentations, stories, and rewinds of events in the lives of these Marianna High graduates of note.

The Hall of Famers are nominated by the community and then selected by the HOF committee. Nomination forms can be found at the MHS office and soon on the MHS website.