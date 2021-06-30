144th reunion set for July 17 in Marianna

The annual reunion of citizen-soldiers that have served the Florida Army National Guard’s 144th Transportation Company in Marianna has been set for July 17 at the Jackson County Agriculture Center on U.S. 90.

Jackson County Commissioners have waived the facility rental fee for the event, a savings of more than $400 for the group. The board also waived the $200 refundable deposit that would have been due when it was rented.

Organizers are planning for a crowd of just under 80 individuals.

Soldiers from the 144th have been deployed numerous times over the years, including, most recently, service at COVID-19 testing sites from Pensacola to Miami in 2019-20. In those locations, they helped direct traffic and set up mobile testing sites.

They were deployed in the mid-1990s to serve in Operation Desert Storm, for Iraqi Freedom in 2004, and then back to Iraq in 2008-09.

They have also had various post-hurricane duties around the country.

Stacey Thomas, the Readiness NCO in charge of daily operations at the National Guard Armory typically takes a role in helping his mom, Lendell Thomas, and her committee get prepared for the reunion. He’s been the Readiness officer since 2007.