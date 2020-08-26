19th Amendment history made in Sneads

One hundred years ago today, the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote in America.
The next day, Aug. 27, 1920, a woman in Sneads made history by becoming the first to exercise that right in Florida, and one of the first in the country to do so, as well.
Her name was Fay Gibson Moulton at the time and she was a widow with seven children. She would go on to marry a widower who had six children of his own, and from that point was better known as Fay Bridges.
She and her second husband lived primarily in Miami, where they owned and ran a general store and coffee shop. She would lose that husband, too, in 1946, and from then on she ran the store alone, living in their apartment above the shop until advanced age and the dangers of a declining neighborhood propelled her to move far away, next door to her youngest son, the only child she and her second husband had together.
It was back in Sneads that she’d learned about business. She worked at Liddon’s general store in what is now often referred to as “old Sneads,” the part of town that had once been the hub of commerce, before U.S. Highway 90 was relocated a bit north of its old pathway. That section of U.S. 90 is now Old Spanish Trail.
She was in her 20s and had come to work early on Aug. 27. She was sweeping floors when her boss came in and gave her leave to walk over and cast her ballot in a local election.
Her granddaughter, Melanie Barton, says her grandmother was proud of having made that milestone. She was interviewed by newspapers several times over time about having done so. Barton said her grandmother retained an abiding respect for Mr. Liddon because of his making accommodations that morning to let her leave duty to go vote.
Barton says her grandmother went on to thrive in business. She had a meat counter, as did the Liddon store, and general merchandise, as it also had.
Barton said her grandmother was a lively, funny, gutsy person that American women can be proud of as a model and icon.
And because of her history as the first female to cast a vote in Florida, the town of Sneads might just have an opportunity to turn Liddon’s store into a centerpiece of old Sneads as it looks to revitalize the area.
That opportunity is due to the generosity of Florida 2nd Circuit Court Judge Charles Dodson.
He grew up in Sneads and, many years later, bought a block in that old part of town that includes the old Liddon store, with plans to develop the area. But then, another life goal took center stage and made it impossible for him to devote time to that work — he wanted to be a judge. So he donated the block to Sneads once he decided to run for his first term.
He’s retiring when his second term expires at the end of this year, choosing not to seek a third term, and said this week that he would like nothing more than to see, and to help, Sneads take advantage of the legacy left by Bridges as a big step toward establishing the Dodson Family Park.
He’d given the property with that stipulation.
Read more about Bridges and her colorful life, and about Dodson’s love of his hometown, in a Saturday story.
