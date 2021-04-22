2 Chipola College scholars honored

Chipola College recognized two of its top students, Bailey Rich and Parker Hooper, at press conference on April 21.
The two Chipola sophomores are best friends with very similar academic histories and future plans. Both graduated from Holmes County High School, both are from Bonifay, and both plan to be dentists, for instance.
They are among just 137 students named to the All-Florida Academic Team from the thousands nominated in the Florida College System. The competition is sponsored by the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.
Rich also was named a Coca-Cola Silver Scholar within that program. His portrait will be 30th to be installed on the Chipola College Academic Hall of Fame/Wall of Honor for winning the national award. The Wall, established in 1990, is located in the atrium of the Literature and Language building on campus. He also receives a $1,250 scholarship from Coca-Cola as a Silver Scholar, money he says he will use to help him buy his textbooks.
The Cola-Cola supported program is administered by the Phi Theta Kappa honor society.
The son of Dwight and Heather Rich, Bailey Rich is an exercise physiology major who plans to transfer to Florida State University. He graduated in 2019 from HCHS, where he was involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Key Club, Beta and Future Business Leaders of America as well as lettering in football and basketball.
At Chipola, he is a member of the Honors Program, Science Club, and Mu Alpha Theta. He also is president of Phi Theta Kappa and Pre-Med Society along with being a tutor in the Academic Center for Excellence (ACE) and a student assistant for Chipola's men's basketball team.
Through PTK, he organized a food drive for children in Africa, and developed a campaign known as COVID Caring, which provided handwritten letters to residents in nursing homes. Thanks to his efforts and the participation of those he recruited, more than 500 cards went to those elder residents.
Parker “PJ” Hooper, son of Ernie and Sherri Hooper, is also an exercise physiology major who plans to transfer to FSU. He graduated in 2019 from Holmes County High School where he was involved in baseball, golf, Key Club and Beta.
At Chipola, Hooper is a member of the Honors Program, Science Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Phi Theta Kappa, and is a tutor in the Academic Center for Excellence (ACE).
Through PTK, he has organized book drive for students in Africa. He also established “Chem for Kids” where he performed science experiments at local elementary schools.
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 nations. Learn more at ptk.org.