2 Chipola College scholars honored

Chipola College recognized two of its top students, Bailey Rich and Parker Hooper, at press conference on April 21.

The two Chipola sophomores are best friends with very similar academic histories and future plans. Both graduated from Holmes County High School, both are from Bonifay, and both plan to be dentists, for instance.

They are among just 137 students named to the All-Florida Academic Team from the thousands nominated in the Florida College System. The competition is sponsored by the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.

Rich also was named a Coca-Cola Silver Scholar within that program. His portrait will be 30th to be installed on the Chipola College Academic Hall of Fame/Wall of Honor for winning the national award. The Wall, established in 1990, is located in the atrium of the Literature and Language building on campus. He also receives a $1,250 scholarship from Coca-Cola as a Silver Scholar, money he says he will use to help him buy his textbooks.

The Cola-Cola supported program is administered by the Phi Theta Kappa honor society.