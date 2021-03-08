2 fatal weekend crashes in Jackson County

One dies, two injured in Sunday crash on U.S. 90

A 27-year-old Grand Ridge man was killed, a 35-year-old Marianna woman was critically injured, and a five-year-old child suffered serious injuries in a traffic crash Sunday night on U.S. 90 near Russ Street Jackson County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the Grand Ridge man was driving a sedan westbound on U.S. 90 and the Marianna woman was driving an SUV eastbound on U.S. 90 when the man failed to maintain his lane. The sedan traveled into the eastbound lane and into the direct travel path of the SUV, the agency reports.

The two collided head-on.

After impact, the sedan spun and came to final rest in the eastbound lanes facing an eastbound direction. The SUV came to final rest on the eastbound shoulder facing a southbound direction.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the SUV was listed as suffering critical injuries in the 7:52 p.m. crash, while her five-year-old male passenger, also of Marianna, was listed has having serious injuries.

