2 free ambulances coming to Jackson County

Jackson County Fire Rescue will soon add two new ambulances to the fleet for an even dozen.
The incoming Frazer units will ultimately cost the county nothing because the Florida Department of Transportation is providing full reimbursement of the $435,380 price tag. The money comes through a special program aimed at helping communities with significant percentages of low income residents.
They should arrive ready to roll by August, according to Jackson County Fire Rescue Chief Charlie Brunner.
Meanwhile, in another matter relating to JCFR equipment, Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday gave Brunner to go-ahead to apply for a grant this year to buy new breathing apparatus for firefighters.
Ultimately, he’s trying to get identical units for the paid departments as well as the many volunteer departments that provide critical support around the county. The county would be responsible for a 10 percent match if the grant is awarded.
Brunner’s going after the money in two phases. He could get as much as $1 million in the first round during the 21-22 budget year. That’s not enough to buy all he wants: Enough for his own team and the volunteers, but would be enough to outfit the volunteer departments and that’s the set he’s targeting first time around.
He’d apply for money to put his own team in the gear next year.
County commissioners talked about how to achieve the $100,000 match that would be necessary in the first grant round, if it were awarded and funded at the highest possible level. Using some of the money normally allocated to the volunteer teams each year as potential matches in their own grant quests, or for approved expenses, was one idea under discussion. Dedicating all or some of it to the breathing apparatus, instead, was discussed but no formal action was taken on that potential solution.
Brunner told the board members getting all departments using the same gear means that they could always exchange tanks if they need to share during a fire fight. Currently, since their equipment is not all the same, some masks can’t be fitted to certain air packs. The new equipment he’s targeting also has thermo-cameras that could help firefighters see more clearly the seat of the fire and thereby do less damage to the property they’re trying to save.
The continuity would also help at mandatory inspection time, Brunner said. It would save money because one testing vendor could make one trip to check them all, meaning the county wouldn’t have to come up with travel dollars that are built into the prices of multiple service providers.
It could also avoid a circumstance he’s noted is currently possible, in which some companies could charge each services the travel expense even though they may already be in the area testing for various departments.
It would also put a sharper competitive edge on the process as vendors vie to be hired for those inspections of what would then be all-like equipment that could be brought to a central location for the required testing.
Brunner said he also sees an outreach opportunity if the county can get those new units. The existing non-conforming tanks might be handed off to the Chipola College firefighter program for training purposes, rather than trying to sell the aging units in an auction process that could bring disappointing prices.
He also told board members that similar grants might be sought in years to come when the useful lives of the pieces begin to lapse in 15 years or so, and acknowledged that it might be prudent for the board to start squirreling away some money to replace them on a staggered schedule as a backup plan.