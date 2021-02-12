2 free ambulances coming to Jackson County

County commissioners talked about how to achieve the $100,000 match that would be necessary in the first grant round, if it were awarded and funded at the highest possible level. Using some of the money normally allocated to the volunteer teams each year as potential matches in their own grant quests, or for approved expenses, was one idea under discussion. Dedicating all or some of it to the breathing apparatus, instead, was discussed but no formal action was taken on that potential solution.

Brunner told the board members getting all departments using the same gear means that they could always exchange tanks if they need to share during a fire fight. Currently, since their equipment is not all the same, some masks can’t be fitted to certain air packs. The new equipment he’s targeting also has thermo-cameras that could help firefighters see more clearly the seat of the fire and thereby do less damage to the property they’re trying to save.

The continuity would also help at mandatory inspection time, Brunner said. It would save money because one testing vendor could make one trip to check them all, meaning the county wouldn’t have to come up with travel dollars that are built into the prices of multiple service providers.