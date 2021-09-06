2 killed, 3 badly hurt in Jackson County crash

Two Grand Ridge women were killed in a Sunday three-vehicle traffic crash on U.S. 90 at “4 Points,” the location where El Bethel Church Road meets U.S. 90 from the north, and Inwood Road meets U.S. 90 from the south. The area lies between Grand Ridge and Sneads.

Authorities say the women killed were a 60-year-old driver and her 41-year old passenger. They were traveling west on U.S. 90 in a gold-colored Cadillac four-door, with a blue Jeep Wrangler SUV traveling in the same direction behind them, when a maroon Ford Taurus that was southbound on El Bethel Church Road failed to stop for the stop sign at El Bethel and U.S. 90.

The Taurus collided with the passenger side of the Cadillac, and the two vehicles stated rotating. The Jeep collided with the driver’s side of the Cadillac as this was occurring.

The Jeep became engulfed in flames as it came to a stop. Authorities said the three vehicles came to final rest in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 and Inwood Road.

The Grand Ridge women in the Cadillac were pronounced dead at the scene.