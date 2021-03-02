2 St. Pat’s Day events set in Jackson County

The Jackson County Education Foundation and Main Street Marianna will each have St. Patrick’s Day events locally this year.
The JCEF will have a glow run 5K called “Shining With Shamrocks” at Citizens Lodge Park on Friday, March 12.
Race entry fee is $35 the day of the race. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and the 5K begins at 7 p.m. Pre-registration guarantees an event t-shirt for the runner.
A one-mile fun run for kids is free and begins at 8 p.m.
Medals go to first-, second- and third-place female and male runners in each age group, and to fastest male and female overall.
Register at https://shiningshamrocksglowrun5k.itsyourrace.com. For more information, call Charlotte Gardner at 850-718-3834.
Proceeds go to grants for classrooms and school-wide in Jackson County. Last year, the Foundation provided more than $39,000 grants directly to Jackson County schools, and the dollars raised, from sponsors of the event, will go toward funding upcoming grant requests. Additional, some of the race registration monies help fund trophies for winners, other supplies for participants as well as event-related expenses in general.
On Saturday, March 13, Main Street Marianna’s St. Patrick’s day event, “Shamrock Shenanigans,” will kick off at 10 a.m. with the Shamrock Shuffle, a .5K fun run also known as “The Race for the Rest of Us.”
Preregistration is $35 before race day, or $40 on the day of the event. Preregistration guarantees an event t-shirt.
Registration forms and information are available at www.mariannafl.city under Main Street or on Main Street Marianna’s Facebook page.
For more information, you can also call 850-718-1022 or email Main Street at mainstreet@marianna.fl.city.
Activity stations will be set up along Market Street from Caledonia to Madison Street during the event.
After the race, action moves to Madison Street Park, where a team fire truck pull, “Leprechaun Leap,” will take place. It begins at 11:30 a.m. Each 10-member team will compete to see which team can pull Engine 15 the fastest to a distance of 20 feet. Team registration is $100, and preregistration is recommended. Waivers must be completed before competition begins.
Several food vendors and children’s activities will also be in Madison Street Park starting at 11 a.m., and the farmers market will be also be open beginning at 8 a.m.
At 12:30 p.m., a putting competition will be held in the park, with entry going for $5 per putt. Prizes for the winners will be available as golfers try to make a hole-in-one.
All proceeds from the MSM St. Pat’s Day event will go toward updating the Christmas decorations for downtown Marianna.