2 St. Pat’s Day events set in Jackson County

Preregistration is $35 before race day, or $40 on the day of the event. Preregistration guarantees an event t-shirt.

Registration forms and information are available at www.mariannafl.city under Main Street or on Main Street Marianna’s Facebook page.

For more information, you can also call 850-718-1022 or email Main Street at mainstreet@marianna.fl.city.

Activity stations will be set up along Market Street from Caledonia to Madison Street during the event.

After the race, action moves to Madison Street Park, where a team fire truck pull, “Leprechaun Leap,” will take place. It begins at 11:30 a.m. Each 10-member team will compete to see which team can pull Engine 15 the fastest to a distance of 20 feet. Team registration is $100, and preregistration is recommended. Waivers must be completed before competition begins.

Several food vendors and children’s activities will also be in Madison Street Park starting at 11 a.m., and the farmers market will be also be open beginning at 8 a.m.

At 12:30 p.m., a putting competition will be held in the park, with entry going for $5 per putt. Prizes for the winners will be available as golfers try to make a hole-in-one.

All proceeds from the MSM St. Pat’s Day event will go toward updating the Christmas decorations for downtown Marianna.