2018 Marianna murder suspect charged

The Marianna Police Department reported on Tuesday that 26-year-old Juqon Douglas has been named as a suspect in the 2018 killing of 92-year-old Chatman Adams.

Adams was found dead of a gunshot wound on Aug. 20 of that year inside his home in the 2800 block of Edenfield Street.

Douglas, of Marianna, is charged with murder with a firearm and robbery with a firearm in the case.

Officials say Douglas and the victim reportedly got into an altercation at the victim’s home and that Douglas reportedly got the victim’s firearm from him and shot him before fleeing the residence.

A Jackson County grand jury issued an indictment of Douglas on the above charges and warrants were signed for his arrest.

Local officials say that, on Oct. 25, the Billings Police Department in Montana was conducting an investigation into a domestic disturbance in which Douglas was reportedly involved, and learned in the course of it that Douglas was wanted on the charges here.

The authorities in Billings arrested Douglas on the warrants and, in their jurisdiction charged him with Partner or Family Member Assault - strangulation.

He was to be housed in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility to await his first court appearance on that charge and then be brought back here later to face the local charges.