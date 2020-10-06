2020 ornament to feature the Ritz

The old Ritz Theatre in Marianna will be the featured element in this year’s Century 21 Sunny South Properties Christmas ornament.

The money raised from sales of each $15 ornament goes to help Easter Seals. You can buy one at the Marianna office of Century 21 Sunny South Properties, located at 4630 Highway 90, during regular weekday business hours once they’ve arrived.

The ornament tradition goes back several years, and it has raised several thousand dollars locally.

The Ritz was an iconic structure on the downtown Marianna landscape from the 1920s until it burned in 1977, and it remains a memory touchstone for generations of local residents.

In the Oct. 20, 1944 edition of the Jackson County Floridan, the show schedule showed a Saturday Double Feature: On the bill were “Range Law” starring Johnny Mack Brown, and “Johnny Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” starring Simone Simon, William Terry and James Ellison. The price of admission to orchestra seating was 40 cents, and a balcony seat was 30 cents for adults and nine cents for children.

Before that, though, it its earliest days well before the Depression, the price of admission was a dime.

The ornament comes boxed with a bi-fold flier on the history of the theatre, which was written and provided by Dale Cox. It traces the role of the Ritz in various community endeavors over the years, as well as its history as a movie house.